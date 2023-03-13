Published: 03/13/2023

More than half of the world’s human population is threatened by vector-borne diseases—infections transmitted by organisms such as ticks and mosquitoes that result in hundreds of thousands of deaths a year globally. A new study from researchers at Stanford University, Griffith University, and the University of California Santa Barbara provides critical insights into the root causes of these diseases—and how we can think more systematically about solutions at a time when climatic and environmental changes are impacting their spread.

Research already shows that deforestation, mining, climate change, and other aspects of ecological degradation can impact infectious diseases by making conditions more favorable to disease-transmitting arthropods. Warmer temperatures, for example, can expand the ranges of mosquitoes and ticks. Open pools of water left by mining operations can serve as insect breeding grounds.

These relationships can be complex and affect diseases differently. In this new study, published in Nature Sustainability, researchers compare how human pressures on the environment impact diseases differently by studying how the effects change based on diseases’ specific ecologies. Using methodologies such as machine learning, these scientists have laid a foundation for better understanding what diseases will emerge where and when.

Caroline Glidden: In addition to lower-income populations, the people most at risk are those at the front lines of environmental change in sub-tropical and tropical areas. These communities often have limited public health resources—but also often hold knowledge and experiences critical to understanding these diseases. However, their perspectives are undervalued, unrecognized, and often neglected in public health research and management, significantly hindering our ability to understand and manage vector-borne disease emergence and spread.

Eloise Skinner: Vector-borne diseases already constitute a sixth of the total global burden of disease. As they emerge into new areas, driven largely by environmental changes, new, often-unprepared populations can be made vulnerable. In recent decades, we have seen the rise of vector-borne diseases in places we weren’t expecting: Zika in South America, Japanese encephalitis in Australia, West Nile virus in North America, and malaria in Europe. On the whole, the people most impacted are those in under-resourced communities—and that worries me most.

Why is it so hard to predict the emergence of vector-borne infectious diseases? What are the ecological and social variables at play? And how does your research help to fill some of these gaps?

Erin Mordecai: Vector-borne diseases are complex and nonlinear. That means that a change in a particular aspect of the environment—like a one-degree change in temperature in a given year—does not necessarily lead to a straightforward, consistent, universal response in the disease. This may lead us to think that we can’t possibly predict when and where diseases will emerge and spread, but that’s not the case. We understand a lot about how forces like temperature, rainfall, human behavior, immunity, reservoir host dynamics, and others affect transmission. Yet, the process always has an element of randomness—we can’t say for sure when a new highly infectious variant will emerge or when a particular pathogen will get introduced into a particular population, for instance. Our work is all about capturing this duality—on one hand, that many of the features of the environment that drive disease transmission are predictable and have measurable impacts on disease spread; yet on the other hand, that the system is also inherently variable.

Eloise Skinner: It’s not just the environmental dynamics of disease that are complicated; we also have to consider complexities in the disease vectors themselves. Most people think that mosquitoes just emerge out of the swamps carrying all kinds of diseases—like a flying syringe. It is actually a lot more complicated (and interesting) than that. Mosquitoes have to bite an infected host before they can infect someone else. That means that for a disease to be transmitted, the mosquito has to be in a suitable environment that allows for it to reproduce, then feed on a particular individual that is carrying a virus or parasite, and then survive at least seven days (mosquitoes may only live 30 days in total) before going on to feed on someone else. So to accurately predict when and where these diseases are going to emerge requires a variety of data sources, and a deep understanding about the ecology of species, human behavior, immunology, and climate information.